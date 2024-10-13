Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,198 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $167.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

