Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %
Tractor Supply stock opened at $303.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.61. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $305.99.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
