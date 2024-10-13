SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Tops $765.56 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $765.56 million and $25,722.91 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,544.64 or 0.99994952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00053186 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63453432 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $46,757.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

