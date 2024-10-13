Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 69.4% in September

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

