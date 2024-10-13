Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 69.4% in September

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.34.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile
