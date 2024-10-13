Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 43533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKWD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,152,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

