SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. 3,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Company Profile
The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Weekly Income ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.