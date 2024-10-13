Solana Price Hits $145.37 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Solana has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $145.37 or 0.00232895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 586,422,192 coins and its circulating supply is 469,637,534 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Solana has a current supply of 586,424,003.5284644 with 469,639,344.7174818 in circulation. The last known price of Solana is 146.51479669 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 757 active market(s) with $1,098,284,980.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

