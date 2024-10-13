Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.48% of Carter’s worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 796,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRI

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.