Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 362,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after buying an additional 157,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,791,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 323,436 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.13. 676,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

