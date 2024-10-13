Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,818,000 after buying an additional 586,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. 2,653,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,222. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

