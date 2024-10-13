Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 4.23% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,529,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYHG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $64.83. 2,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3728 per share. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.