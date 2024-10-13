Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 355,184 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,461,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ADT by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ADT by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,636. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.53. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

