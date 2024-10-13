Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $532.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.78. The company has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $533.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

