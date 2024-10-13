Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 235.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,792,914,000 after buying an additional 7,946,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 629.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $166,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,496 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.