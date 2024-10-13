Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Financial Review

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90% BellRing Brands 11.55% -88.30% 32.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 6.60 -$3.06 million $0.62 16.71 BellRing Brands $1.67 billion 4.90 $165.50 million $1.67 37.84

This table compares Sow Good and BellRing Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 BellRing Brands 0 3 11 0 2.79

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.01%. BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $62.86, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

