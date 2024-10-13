Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.