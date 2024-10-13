Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,790 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.