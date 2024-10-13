Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SRCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 83,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,272. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 811.63%.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

