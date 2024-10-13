SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Position Boosted by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 221,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

