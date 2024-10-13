SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 9.4% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

