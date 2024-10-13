SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9,717.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $247.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

