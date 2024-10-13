SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $80.01, with a volume of 12723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,784,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

