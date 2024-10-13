Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as 19.35 and last traded at 19.62. 292,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 503,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.63.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of 19.69.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

