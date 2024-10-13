SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.7 days.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.14 on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

