Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Trading 15.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. 5,156,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 1,212,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Standard Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $418.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81.
Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Company Profile
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.