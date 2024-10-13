STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.80 million and approximately $369,874.28 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00253531 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURO (EURS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. STASIS EURO has a current supply of 124,125,940. The last known price of STASIS EURO is 1.09423916 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $562,288.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stasis.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

