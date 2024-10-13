State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $89.83. 2,793,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,691. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.