Steve Wadey Acquires 33 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($198.23).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($194.78).

On Friday, August 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.83).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 450.20 ($5.89) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 491 ($6.43). The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.99).

View Our Latest Stock Report on QQ

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.