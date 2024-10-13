StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
