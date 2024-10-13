StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.33. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.