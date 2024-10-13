StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.33. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globus Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.