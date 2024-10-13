StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.32.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
