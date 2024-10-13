StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.