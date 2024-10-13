Stonekeep Investments LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.40. 809,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $96.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

