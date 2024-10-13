Stonekeep Investments LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $1,812,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Trading Down 0.5 %

Block stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,098,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,133. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.