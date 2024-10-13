Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in September

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Shares of SREDF remained flat at $10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Storebrand ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

