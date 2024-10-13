STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.98 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. STP has a market capitalization of $85.98 million and $3.07 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00014613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,674.91 or 0.99990001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04432473 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,999,913.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.