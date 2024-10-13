Substratum Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00014559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,884.05 or 0.99972183 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023779 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

