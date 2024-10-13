Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,111.23 or 0.99942368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023779 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.