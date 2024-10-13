Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,827.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $31.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 878. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

