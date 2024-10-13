Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.99. 428,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,736,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.69 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 37.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 67,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.