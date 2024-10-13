Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 5.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $137,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,768,000 after purchasing an additional 691,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,131,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

