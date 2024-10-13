Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $452,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.02. 2,110,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $403.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

