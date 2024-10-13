Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases 298 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,554,000 after acquiring an additional 95,024 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $191.16. 2,983,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,765. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

