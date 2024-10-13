Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 32 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $576.01. The company had a trading volume of 750,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,595. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $576.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $555.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

