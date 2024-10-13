Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $23,369,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

