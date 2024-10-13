Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of SUPIF stock remained flat at C$0.99 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$1.49.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Featured Stories

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

