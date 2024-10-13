sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and $694,682.88 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 12,953,873 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD (SUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. sUSD has a current supply of 12,593,872.89363656. The last known price of sUSD is 0.99784308 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $720,680.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.synthetix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

