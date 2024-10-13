Susquehanna Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $7.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

