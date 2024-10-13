Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in September

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Swiss Life Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

