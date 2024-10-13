Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in September

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Swiss Life Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.
About Swiss Life
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.