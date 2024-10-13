Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.28 and traded as high as $65.01. Swisscom shares last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 12,087 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $336.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

