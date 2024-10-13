Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.28 and traded as high as $65.01. Swisscom shares last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 12,087 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCMWY
Swisscom Stock Down 0.9 %
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swisscom
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.